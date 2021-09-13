Swiss National Bank Purchases 7,200 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of CareDx worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CareDx by 953.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 368.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,469 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,651. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNA stock opened at $69.47 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -385.94 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

