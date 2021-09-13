Swiss National Bank Purchases 75,700 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Antero Resources worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 128.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $23,045,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,431.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

AR opened at $15.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

