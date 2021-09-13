Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Houlihan Lokey worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after acquiring an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,562,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,694,000 after buying an additional 248,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $88.75 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $91.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

