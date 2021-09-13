Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Portland General Electric worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

In other news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POR opened at $50.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

