Swiss National Bank Sells 11,700 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of United Bankshares worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $33.47 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.