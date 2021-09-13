Swiss National Bank Sells 11,900 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Avis Budget Group worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $86.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $97.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.13.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

CAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

