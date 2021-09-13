Swiss National Bank Sells 13,800 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170 over the last 90 days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.