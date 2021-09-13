Swiss National Bank Sells 2,200 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of CMC Materials worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 304.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $130.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.34. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

