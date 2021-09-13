Swiss National Bank Sells 2,900 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Choice Hotels International worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,810,000 after buying an additional 250,059 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 443,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,622,000 after buying an additional 200,416 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 544,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,717,000 after buying an additional 150,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 137,745 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,895,000 after buying an additional 117,147 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $119.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In related news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $267,998.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,290 shares of company stock worth $1,342,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

