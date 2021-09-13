Swiss National Bank Sells 3,300 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of The Ensign Group worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENSG stock opened at $80.08 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

