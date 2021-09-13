Swiss National Bank Sells 36,400 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 404,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of H&R Block worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 218,646 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 36.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 588,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after acquiring an additional 995,757 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRB opened at $24.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

