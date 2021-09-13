Swiss National Bank Sells 3,700 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Crane worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.1% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 259,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 20.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,117,000 after acquiring an additional 164,840 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Crane by 16.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Crane by 32.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Crane by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $93.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

