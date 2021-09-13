Swiss National Bank Sells 3,800 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN opened at $113.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

