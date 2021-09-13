Swiss National Bank Sells 4,200 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Signet Jewelers worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SIG opened at $76.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

