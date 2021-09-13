Swiss National Bank Sells 4,400 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Envestnet worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $76.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.08. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.54 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

