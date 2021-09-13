Swiss National Bank Sells 4,900 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Terreno Realty worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $65.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average of $63.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRNO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.