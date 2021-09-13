Swiss National Bank Sells 4,900 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of UFP Industries worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries stock opened at $70.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.