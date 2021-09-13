Swiss National Bank Sells 6,000 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of FTI Consulting worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 18.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,005,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $134.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.26. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

