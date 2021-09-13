Swiss National Bank Sells 6,200 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of SailPoint Technologies worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 448,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 439,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 64.8% in the first quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 355,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL stock opened at $45.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.07 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

In related news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $82,022.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at $926,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,410 shares of company stock worth $2,857,832 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.