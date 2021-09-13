Swiss National Bank Sells 6,600 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Wintrust Financial worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $73.92 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

