Swiss National Bank Sells 7,274 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Autohome worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 20.0% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 17,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth about $608,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 16.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 44.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 45,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

ATHM stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

