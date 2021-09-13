Swiss National Bank Sells 8,200 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

HE stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.14%.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

