Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Grand Canyon Education worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $87.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

