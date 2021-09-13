Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of LivaNova worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in LivaNova by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.26.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

