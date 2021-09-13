SwissBorg Reaches Market Capitalization of $693.86 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One SwissBorg coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $693.86 million and $2.56 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00059019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00150827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042637 BTC.

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg (CRYPTO:CHSB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

SwissBorg Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

