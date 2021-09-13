SWYFT (SWYFTT) Market Cap Achieves $64,477.46

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 101.1% higher against the dollar. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $64,477.46 and approximately $6,064.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00150489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.15 or 0.00734430 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

