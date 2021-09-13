SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0280

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $4,455.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.39 or 0.00439102 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002396 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007303 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.44 or 0.01129171 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,735,392 coins and its circulating supply is 120,083,562 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.