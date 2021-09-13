Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report $68.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.64 million and the lowest is $67.73 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $68.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $277.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $279.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $293.98 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

SNCR stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $214.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $65,345. 30.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

