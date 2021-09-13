Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,140 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.35. 124,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912,260. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

