Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.59

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.59 and last traded at $95.46, with a volume of 564842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.30.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average is $84.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,570 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

