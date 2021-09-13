Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

SNPS stock opened at $332.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.24. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $340.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,230 shares of company stock valued at $108,939,023. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 428,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,225,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 62,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

