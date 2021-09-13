Syntropy (NOIA) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Syntropy has a total market cap of $220.00 million and $2.06 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Syntropy has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00152042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00734779 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

