Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.67

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.67 and last traded at $65.54, with a volume of 10916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.01.

SSMXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 0.20.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

