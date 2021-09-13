T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $12.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TROW. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $216.60 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

