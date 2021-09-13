Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Buys 31,492 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,492 shares during the period. GDS comprises 2.0% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of GDS worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in GDS by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,948,000 after purchasing an additional 443,469 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in GDS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,783,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth about $181,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

