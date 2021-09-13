Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Buys 6,174 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $25,830,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

CDNS traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.66. 8,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.64. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $168.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

