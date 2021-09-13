Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Increases Position in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) by 165.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,933 shares during the quarter. Tuya accounts for 2.4% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Tuya worth $15,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth $89,683,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $86,731,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $69,586,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $60,249,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $59,627,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TUYA traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $11.24. 11,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,673. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 10.78. Tuya Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TUYA. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Tuya Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

