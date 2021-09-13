Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Invests $2.66 Million in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $99,141,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,171,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,104,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after buying an additional 247,909 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $1,430,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,037,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $1,301,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,125 shares of company stock worth $49,441,393. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.68. 1,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,633. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.90. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

