Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Invests $7.76 Million in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 267,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000. Dada Nexus comprises 1.2% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned 0.11% of Dada Nexus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,756,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,008,000 after acquiring an additional 559,007 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 7,421,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,059,000 after acquiring an additional 553,571 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 834,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after acquiring an additional 314,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 800,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 154,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Dada Nexus stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.73. 15,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,671. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.08. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

