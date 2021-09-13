Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Makes New $4.01 Million Investment in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 619,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000.

Separately, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price objective for the company. CLSA began coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

Waterdrop stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.03. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,938. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49. Waterdrop Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

