Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

NOW traded down $13.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $634.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,803. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.76 and a fifty-two week high of $681.10. The stock has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a PE ratio of 771.41, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $596.84 and its 200-day moving average is $536.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,094 shares of company stock worth $17,810,772 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

