Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Purchases Shares of 393,629 AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 393,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,000. AiHuiShou International makes up approximately 0.9% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned about 0.16% of AiHuiShou International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,278,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RERE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RERE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.40. 3,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,272. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

