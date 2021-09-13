Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Raises Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares during the period. Bilibili comprises approximately 5.0% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Bilibili worth $32,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 532,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,824,000 after purchasing an additional 139,567 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI stock traded down $3.22 on Monday, reaching $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,911. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.40. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

