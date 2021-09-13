Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Raises Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up about 2.4% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $15,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.47. 65,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,710,139. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.22 and its 200 day moving average is $197.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.24 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.