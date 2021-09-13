Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Sells 11,976 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,976 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $419.00. 679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,974. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $414.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.83. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

