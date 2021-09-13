Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Takes $3.14 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 383,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after buying an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after buying an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

EDU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 641,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,389,949. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

