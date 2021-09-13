Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Takes Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YMM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $5,248,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $1,196,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,643,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on YMM shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE YMM traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.46. 13,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,794. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

