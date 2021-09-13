Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.41.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $122.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average of $117.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $76.17 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

