Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $47,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

TSM opened at $122.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $637.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

