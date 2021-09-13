Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) – KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s FY2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

TTWO stock opened at $153.94 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $151.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 400,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,758,000 after buying an additional 200,267 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

